A 20-year-old Barron man facing multiple sex assault charges pleaded not guilty during a hearing on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Jacob A. Nordeng was charged in a pair of criminal complaints filed in early February.
One complaint alleges that the defendant engaged in sex with a then-13-year-old girl on two occasions during 2021, the first time at a home in Barron, the second at a location near Dallas.
A second complaint alleges the defendant assaulted an intoxicated female during a Dec. 27, 2021, party in Cumberland.
Court records also said the case may be resolved soon, and another hearing is set for Sept. 10, 2022.
