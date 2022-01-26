A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources game warden report several individuals cited for alleged outdoor and/or traffic-related violations during December 2021 and January 2022.
Charges include: Brian M. Vobeda, 51, Cameron, was cited for operating a snowmobile on a closed trail near Birch Avenue and Wisconsin Hwy. 25 in Barron on Jan. 7, 2022. The fine was $232.
Jason A. Breaker, 34, Rice Lake, was charged with operating an all-terrain vehicle on or near a highway on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021, on County Hwy. M. just north of Hwy. V, rural Rice Lake.
The defendant allegedly admitted to driving on Hwy. M from the Washburn County Line to just north of 28th street. There was no license plate on the ATV at the time. Fines were $232 for operating on a highway and $162.70 for the missing plate.
A Colfax man, identified as Tyson S. Hellmann, 25, was cited for carrying a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in his truck on Jan. 12, 2022, while driving on Eleventh Street just south of County Hwy. A, about two miles east of the village of Prairie Farm. The fine: $258.10
Hillsdale resident Cory W. Lehn, 56, was cited for trespassing on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2021, on private land along 8 3/4 Street, half a mile north of the Barron-Dunn county line, town of Prairie Farm. He was fined $263.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.