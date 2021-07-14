At long last, Rice Lake once again has a brewery of its own.
After 5 years of slow progress and setbacks, and a second set of owners, Agonic Brewing opened Thursday, July 8, in the old feed mill building on East Messenger Street.
Operating the brewery are Dannyelle Moon and Desmond Benavides. They purchased the business from Noah Marach and Josh Roske, who started the brewery permitting process back in 2016 but sold last year due to various unforeseen circumstances.
The brewery and taproom is on the main floor, which has been remodeled but retains much of the old feed mill character.
There are six Agonic beers on tap and a few “guest beers” from other local breweries, like Round Man in Spooner and Brickfield in Grantsburg. Agonic’s ales include a chocolate oatmeal stout, honey wheat, dark wheat, blonde, hopped amber and an India pale ale.
Taproom visitors can get a flight of five ounce pours of each beer, a 13-oz glass, 16-oz glass or get a 32-oz crowler of canned beer to go.
Agonic’s summer hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The brewery is located at 17C E. Messenger St. in downtown Rice Lake. For more information, visit Agonicbrewing.com or call 715-434-2739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.