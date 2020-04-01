A rural Cameron man and his passenger were injured early on the morning of Wednesday, March 25, 2020, when the vehicle in which they were riding left a two-lane road north of Turtle Lake and plunged into a swampy area, according to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Barron County dispatchers.
The crash took place on 20th Street in the Polk County town of …
According to Capt. Dale Hall, Polk County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle operated by Cook was going north on 20th Street and failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve to the left. It entered the ditch, rolled over and struck a tree. Cook was ejected and the passenger, who was not identified, remained in the vehicle. Both were treated for what the Sheriff’s Office described as serious injuries.
Dispatch records indicate that Cumberland and Clear Lake ambulances responded to the scene along with the Turtle Lake Police Department.
Polk County Circuit Court records indicate that Cook was issued traffic citations for operating without a valid license, failure to keep a vehicle under control and driving without a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.