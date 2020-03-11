Barron Electric Cooperative’s 84th annual meeting will include industry updates, director elections, bylaw amendments, and highlights from 2019. Members are invited to join the event us Saturday, March 28, at the Barron High School. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the business meeting following at 10 a.m. Members should bring their March electric bill statements to register for the meeting. Those members who are paperless should go to Smarthub and take a screenshot of the barcode on their March electric bill or bring a printed version of the bill.
“This is your opportunity to have a voice in your cooperative’s decisions,” commented Barron Electric’s General Manager Dallas Sloan. Members will elect directors to Districts 2, 4, and 8 for a three-year term. Brian Rude, Vice President of Government and Community Relations at Dairyland Power Cooperative, will discuss legislative topics facing electric cooperatives as well as renewables. Member Cindy Sesolak will share her experiences with raising monarch butterflies.
Prizes, Entertainment, Lunch
The grand prize will be a free year of energy, up to $100 per month, excluding the facilities charge(s). This award will be drawn at the conclusion of the business meeting, and the winner must be present. There will also be 99 small prizes awarded. Enjoy traditional bluegrass music by the Stringsmiths. Members and guests will receive a free lunch and cheese curds. The Turtle Lake Food Pantry will be collecting food and monetary donations. Those members donating to the food pantry will be entered in a prize drawing.
Fun for the Whole Family
The Kids’ Program, for children ages 3-12, includes games, face painting by Paula McDaniels, and lunch. One boy and one girl will be the lucky winner of a Kids’ Tablet.
