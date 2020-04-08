A company with home offices on the Barron-Rusk county line is the winning bidder for a utility project in the village of Prairie Farm worth just over a quarter of a million dollars.
After a process overseen by Rice Lake-based MSA Professional Services, Inc., Antczak Construction, of rural Rice Lake, was awarded the contract for a $231,000 storm sewer replacement project, according to Teresa Anderson, engineer.
She said there were seven bidders for the project.
“Most of the storm sewer to be replaced is on River Avenue, although there is some on Hepburn Street,” Anderson added.
The village will use federal Community Development Block Grant funding to help pay for the project.
Community Development Block Grants can be used for:
• Public infrastructure projects: roads, water, sewer, fire stations, community centers, etc.
• Housing projects.
• Planning projects.
• Public service projects: job training, food pantries, opioid treatment facilities, etc.
• Public facilities.
• Economic development projects.
The CDBG program has been in operation and administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) since 1974. Its primary purpose has been to support the development of viable communities through the provision of housing, a suitable living environment and the expansion of economic opportunities – principally for the benefit of persons of low and moderate income.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.