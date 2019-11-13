An unidentified 58-year man was taken to Marshfield Medical Center Hospital, Rice Lake, after falling from a bow-hunting tree stand Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2019, in northern Barron County, according to Barron County dispatch records.
The individual, whom authorities did not identify, was injured when he fell 15 feet from a tree stand near 20th Street north of 29 1/2 Avenue in the town of Oak Grove, about two miles northeast of Haugen, dispatch records said.
The accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. The individual suffered what dispatchers were told was a possible broken ankle, as well as a minor cut to one finger.
An ambulance took the victim to Rice Lake for treatment shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers were told.
