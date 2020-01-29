Hudson, Wis., resident Dan Henken is the new head football coach at Cameron High School, following action taken Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Cameron School Board’s regular monthly meeting.
Henken was the choice of an interview committee that included Brandon Olson, school board member, John Meznarich, high school principal, Dave Gerber, athletic director and Dave Martin, varsity track coach.
On Jan. 27, Olson told the board that Henken owns property in the Spooner area, has experience in high school football coaching, and was looking to get back into coaching within a 30- to 40-minute driving distance of his home.
A vice president with St. Paul, Minn.-based Securian Asset Management, Henken has Division I college football experience and tried out with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, according to information shared at the meeting.
He was recommended to the interview committee by former Cretin-Derham Hall High School football coach Brooks Bollinger, who, himself, is a former NFL quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings.
Enrollment climb continues
An estimated 931 students were enrolled in the Cameron School District in January 2020, the School Board learned at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
There were 792 students enrolled in grades 1-12 in the district this month, according to Joe Leschisin, district administrator. Combined with 10 students in preschool, 62 in 4-year-old kindergarten and 67 in full-day kindergarten for 5-year-olds, the grand total of 931 students compares to 924 “full-time equivalent” students counted in September 2018, the board learned.
Leschisin asked the board to consider whether to increase its “community service fund” in future budgets, so as to help lessen the cost of the district’s preschool program.
Families enrolling their preschoolers at Cameron currently pay $15 per half-day and $25 per full day per student enrolled, he said.
Later in the meeting, the board agreed to a new five-year contract with North Star Academy, an alternative school in Cameron that serves that district and several others in the area.
The school sells “shares” to area districts at a cost of $6,800 each, according to Chris Crowe, principal and lead teacher at North Star Academy. He told the board that the academy has a current capacity of 42 “shares,” or student vacancies, and that 14 of them are sold to Cameron under the agreement it has with the district.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 27, the Cameron School Board:
• Paid bills totaling $1,167,947.58.
• Accepted the resignation of two middle school girls’ volleyball coaches, Karla Kuffel and Andrea Peterson.
• Noted the district recently was approved for $16,680 from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to improve internet at both the middle and high schools.
Attending the meeting were Don Rappel, board president, and members Jeff Gifford, Randy Hill, Brandon Olson and Gene Phillips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.