A man arrested in February 2021 during a “sex sting” at a Barron convenience gas station will spend 15 years in prison in connection with that case and three other felony convictions, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.

Kevin J. Blomberg, 28, who has already spent more than one and one-half years behind bars, was sentenced during a July 19, 2022, court hearing. He was found guilty on three counts of possession of child pornography, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and two counts of forgery.