A man arrested in February 2021 during a “sex sting” at a Barron convenience gas station will spend 15 years in prison in connection with that case and three other felony convictions, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Kevin J. Blomberg, 28, who has already spent more than one and one-half years behind bars, was sentenced during a July 19, 2022, court hearing. He was found guilty on three counts of possession of child pornography, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and two counts of forgery.
His prison term will be shortened 577 days for time already served, court records said.
According to terms of sentence, Blomberg is eligible for substance abuse and challenge incarceration (boot camp) programs while serving his prison sentence.
After his release, Blomberg must serve an additional seven and one-half years of extended supervision. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years and will be required to undergo sex offender and psychosexual evaluation, as well as treatment for mental health and substance abuse.
Blomberg was arrested Feb. 17, 2021, after a Rice Lake officer, posing as a 15-year-old girl, used the Internet to set up a meeting with him at the Barron Kwik Trip. The criminal complaint said that when he was arrested, Blomberg was found in possession of a cell phone carrying a sexually explicit photo of a pre-teen female, and a syringe with methamphetamine residue.
At the time of the incident, Blomberg was already a defendant in felony drug, child pornography and forgery cases, court documents said.
