A professional powder coating business could be in the process of locating to a piece of commercially-zoned property in front of Cameron Elementary School, according to information shared at the Cameron School Board’s latest regular monthly meeting.
Board members learned that Pro Powder LLC, now located in Rice Lake, is in the process of negotiating for a site located along a frontage road near County Hwy. SS, Cameron.
According to Joe Leschisin, district administrator, the owner of the business is Matt Brandemuehl, a Cameron High School graduate whose business is now located in the 3000 block of South Main Street, Rice Lake.
Brandemuehl said Monday, July 13, 2020, that discussions continue with the school district, but that there is no formal agreement as yet.
According to its website, Pro Powder LLC provides powder coating services to consumers and industries in the Barron County area and beyond.
The business began in 2016 as a one-person operation. The website said Pro Powder LLC “has grown to two full-time employees and two ovens, with more expansion on the horizon.”
According to News-Shield archives, Cameron School District voters approved a referendum in November 2013 that allowed for the construction of a new elementary school on an 80-acre parcel on the north side of the village.
A frontage road was later built in front of the elementary school, leaving a strip of commercially zoned land alongside County Hwy. SS in the village.
The property was offered for sale after it was connected to village utilities. There is one commercial business already on the land, Blue Hills Physical Therapy.
