You’ve heard the term “riot of color” used to describe people’s flowerbeds.
But when you’re talking about the flowers that grow on Charles and Kathy Wenger’s property on Oak Street., “riot” almost seems to be an inadequate term.
Stalks of eight-foot castor bean plants march alongside their driveway. Paralleling them are rows of stunning zinnias, dahlias, gladiolus, black-eyed susans, and other flowers. Accenting all of it are row upon row and pot upon pot of blood-red geraniums.
The view is so enchanting that, during the summer, the Wengers get many surprise visits from passersby – almost on a daily basis. Whether they’re strangers or friends, most of the visitors leave with souvenirs, because the Wengers love to give away their flowers.
The Wengers sold their business (Barron Bakery) in August 2014 and went into retirement. They started in on their gardening in earnest the following year, 2015.
“We’ve tried to expand a bit each year,” Charles Wenger said.
Along with expanding the width of the flower beds, the Wengers have also done more with containers. This year, Charles hung several pails of geraniums around a tree on the front lawn. The trunk is now surrounded with stunning red flowers, so thick that it’s difficult to see the containers beneath.
“I like the color of geraniums and they’re easy to grow,” Charles said. “You do need to deadhead the flowers after a heavy rain. If you do, the new buds sprout blossoms afterward.”
Except for the gladiolus, the Wengers grow all their flowers from seed.
One example: straw flowers.
“Late in the season, the blossoms dry and go to seed,” Charles said as he crumbled the center bud of one of the flowers. “You can get hundreds of seeds per blossom. I really like them for the color and the papery texture.”
The Wengers also beefed up their watering system. Last year, Charles made a sprinkler capable of reaching most of the yard. In the fall, the water misted over the plants and kept them alive through the first few frosts.
Charles found the castor plants online and liked not only the color, but also because he was using castor oil to keep gophers away.
“Castor grows quickly,” he said. “We plant them in (plastic) cups and transplant them when it warms up. I get up in the middle of the night to monitor the temperatures.”
The Wengers grow “four or five different kinds of rudbeckia (sometimes called black-eyed susans),” he added. “We grow dahlias, too, but the heat can be tough on them.
“This has been a tough year for marigolds,” Charles continued. “Some of ours are just now starting to bloom. And we’ve had issues with white leaf mold on the rudbeckia.”
Fighting off the critters has been another issue. The property is at the edge of town, surrounded by cornfields and woods. Deer are frequent unwelcome visitors. So are squirrels, and an occasional bear. Charles used his inventiveness to design a planter on his front lawn that can deter the largest and smallest invaders.
“Joe’s Welding made it out of a three-inch steel pipe anchored in concrete,” Charles said.
The arms of the planter come from a hay rake, and the “squirrel preventer” is an old plow disc, mounted low enough on the pipe to keep the squirrels away from the planters. On Charles’ phone, there’s a video of a squirrel trying several times to get past the disc. The critter gives up after several tries.
Near the front door is a powerful sprinkler activated by a motion sensor. The water jet is so strong that if Charles didn’t adjust it, the sprinkler could reach Oak Street, about 40 yards away. If a deer happens to activate the motion sensor, the sprinkler kicks on and sends heavy bursts of water 50-60 feet. Deer don’t like to get wet, he said.
In a given week, he estimates, Charles will put in about 40 hours on the property, including both the flower and vegetable garden, which is in the back yard.
In the center of the veggie garden is an enormous compost heap, much of it made of wood chips from trees ground up by city crews. Within the compost is a 65-foot coil of reinforced black plastic ducting. Two ends connect to a nearby greenhouse.
“I can extend the growing season by a month, at either end, with the heat that comes from the compost,” Charles said.
The temperature within the heap can reach 123 degrees Fahrenheit. A fan at one end of the greenhouse can circulate the warmth to the Wengers’ peppers and tomatoes.
“We tried broccoli in the greenhouse, but it was too warm for that,” he said.
After the flower season ends, the Wengers will till up the beds and get them ready for winter. Next spring, they plan to amend the soil with gypsum (it helps neutralize road salt), along with an organic spray and fertilizer. And, once again, it will be time to wow the neighborhood and passersby with another riot of color.
