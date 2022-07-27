A 38-year-old Rice Lake woman is free on bond pending an Oct. 7, 2022 arraignment on a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing a pair of scissors at her husband during a July 14, 2022, domestic quarrel.
A July 15 complaint identified the defendant as Amanda M. Kitchen, 831 1/2 Nelson Drive, Rice Lake.
After receiving a 911 call the night of July 14, police arrived at a West Evans Street residence to find the alleged victim bleeding from a wound in his back. He later received stitches at the Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake emergency room, the complaint said.
Court records said the defendant was jailed for five days before her release after a July 20 initial appearance.
The complaint also charges the defendant with felony battery. If convicted, she could face up to 13 and one-half years in prison and/or $35,000 in fines, court records said.
