There’s a new chief of police in Cumberland.
Heather Wolfe, an investigator in the Rice Lake Police Department is moving on after 8 years to be the new Cumberland chief.
Wolfe was named Wisconsin Policewoman of the Year in 2018 by the Wisconsin Association of Women Police. That same year she was also awarded the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Affiliate Investigator of the Year Award.
Wolfe has done considerable work investigating online sexual predators.
A series of stings has resulted in more than a dozen convictions in recent years, catching men from near and far coming to Rice Lake for a supposed encounter with a minor, only to be arrested by Rice Lake police.
Wolfe entered law enforcement after earning her Bachelor’s Degree from UW-Stout. She served on the Adams police force before patrolling in Rice Lake.
Wolfe is succeeding chief Rick Rieper, who is retiring.
