A key structure controlling water levels on one of Barron County’s busiest lakes is in need of repairs that could cost upwards of $120,000, according to information shared Friday, Jan. 10, at the regular monthly meeting of the Barron County Board of Supervisors Property Committee.
Repairs to the Tainter gate at the Chetek Dam will be the responsibility of Barron County, which took possession of the facility (along with dams at Rice Lake, Haugen and Mikana) nearly half a century ago (in August of 1970), according to County Conservationist Tyler Gruetzmacher.
The repair work will replace some leaky boards in the Tainter gate that have been in place for 17 years.
“Structurally, (the boards) are fine,” Gruetzmacher said in a Jan. 17 email. “There are also rubber seals on the sides (of the gate) that no longer work as well as they did originally.
Some concrete work is likely to be done as well, he added.
According to a resolution adopted Jan. 13 by the County Board, $60,000 has been set aside in the 2020 budget to pay for the county’s share of the repair work.
Next month, the county will apply to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for a grant to finance up to half the cost of the repair project. Barron County’s share of the work will be paid for out of the general fund, raised through property taxes.
A dam structure at Chetek dates back to 1873, according to records acquired by the county when it accepted ownership 49 years ago.
The existing dam was built just over a century ago, in 1919, and was acquired by Northern States Power in 1957. The dam generated hydroelectric power over the next nine years, until March 1966. NSP repaired and upgraded the dam at company expense before turning it over to the county in 1970.
Since then, the dam has been repaired/upgraded on several occasions. In 1976, the county installed an upstream sheet piling cutoff wall. Twenty-seven years later, in 2003, repairs were made to the Tainter gate boards after they were damaged by winter ice.
In 2007, the county repaired piers on the dam, constructed a new catwalk, and rebuilt the auxiliary spillway at a cost of $180,000. Most recently, in 2017, workers installed an electric motor on the Tainter gate at a cost of $12,000.
In 2004, the county did a “dam failure analysis” to see what would happen if the Chetek Dam were to fail, Gruetzmacher said.
“Downstream … there are large wetland areas that would absorb much of the flow,” he said. “The historic ‘catastrophic floods’ are, generally, in narrow valleys with no place for the water to go.”
Although the current dam is more than a century old, “the upgrades that have been done in the last 50 years have created a much more considerable structure than was built in 1919,” Gruetzmacher said. “The dam is inspected by a professional engineer every two years to ensure we don’t have a failure.”
