Dollar General is looking at possibly building a store in Cameron, according to sources familiar with the matter.
A spokesperson for Dollar General said the company was in the due diligence phase of planning, with a decision being made later this year.
“This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet,” said Mary Colbert, a spokesperson for Dollar General. “Based on our current timeline, we anticipate to have a final decision on this by summer 2020.”
According to village of Cameron officials, the potential build site could be the former Cameron Car Corner lot, immediately southeast of the stoplights at the intersection of County Hwy. SS, County Hwy. W, and U.S. Hwy. 8.
