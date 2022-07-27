A 52-year-old Minnesota man who allegedly jumped through the window of a Barron coin laundry earlier this year is in jail awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a felony burglary charge on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.

Jason P. Sudbeck, of Onamia, Minn., was ordered jailed after he entered the plea. He will be sentenced Sept. 28, court documents said.