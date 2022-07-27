A 52-year-old Minnesota man who allegedly jumped through the window of a Barron coin laundry earlier this year is in jail awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a felony burglary charge on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Jason P. Sudbeck, of Onamia, Minn., was ordered jailed after he entered the plea. He will be sentenced Sept. 28, court documents said.
Sudbeck was one of two defendants taken into custody in the early-morning hours of Feb. 23, 2022, after two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies (who happened to be nearby) responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Kwik Wash Laundromat on East La Salle Avenue.
The other suspect was taken into custody inside the building. Sudbeck allegedly broke a window and escaped, but was arrested by the second deputy after a foot chase through a Barron neighborhood.
The second suspect, Ronald D. Vezina, 45, of St. Paul, is scheduled to go on trial in September 2022, court records said.
