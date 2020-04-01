An unidentified 14-year-old boy has been issued three traffic citations after allegedly fleeing the scene of a predawn accident on Friday, March 27, 2020, in a swamp near New Auburn, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
According to an accident report issued Tuesday, March 31, the crash took place just before 3 a.m. March 27 along the east side of 29th Street, near 3 ½ Avenue, in the town of Dovre.
Dispatchers took a 911 call just before 3 a.m. from a witness who saw the vehicle in the swamp, and that someone had “left the vehicle in the swamp, ran up the hill and jumped into a red Dodge that continued north.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy found the 2013 GMC Acadia in the ditch.
The vehicle reported immobilized by “disabling damage.” It was towed and ordered to be held until a statement could be obtained from its owner.
The accident report lists the owner is a 55-year-old rural Chetek man.
The accident report said the teen driver was ticketed for drving without a valid license, failure to keep a vehicle under control, and failure to notify police of an accident.
