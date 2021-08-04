Downed trees on the Red Cedar River capsized a woman’s kayak and her husband pulled her from under water on Friday evening July 30.
The woman called 911 just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday to report the incident and ask for assistance. The woman said the current pulled them to the right of the first fork and into a strainer—downed trees in the river current—in the river south of the Airport Road boat landing on 16–1/2 Avenue. They were along the bank in the 1500 bank of 18th Street.
Conservation officers, sheriff’s deputies, Cameron Fire and first responders were paged, along with S & R Towing. It did not appear that the couple needed medical transport.
Bimbo Gifford, with the Cameron Fire Department, said firefighters helped the couple retrieve one kayak that was stuck in the trees. Another kayak washed downstream and was lost.
Strainers are dangerous to people floating on any river. The current flowing through the obstruction can flip boats and tubes and trap them and people underwater against the obstruction. It is important to avoid these obstructions and always wear a personal flotation device when on the river.
