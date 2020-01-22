When Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers get calls about motor vehicles colliding with animals, it can often mean sending someone out to kill a suffering creature – usually a deer.

But that was not the case Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, when – of all things – a cow was hit by a semi-trailer truck in the 1400 block of Tenth Street just outside Poskin in the town of Clinton.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call from the semi driver who said he had hit a cow, and that it was still alive in a ditch alongside Tenth Street.

The dispatch log said that about half an hour later, about 2:15 p.m., there was a report that the cow had walked off. Since there was no apparent damage to either the animal or the truck, no report would be filed, dispatchers were told.

A later report indicated the cow belonged to an individual who lives in the 1500 block of Tenth Street, and had been returned to the owner.