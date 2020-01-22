Chetek’s 40-room motel has a new name and new owners. Northwoods Best Inn, located at 115 Second St., near Keg N’ Kork, was purchased by the Oleson family last October.
Jeff and Susie Oleson, of Barron, along with their son, Dave Oleson, and his wife, Michelle Oleson, of Rice Lake, will own and operate the business.
Jeff and Susie owned Susie’s Cafe, in Barron, for 12 years and, after selling it in 2018, they were looking for something new.
“My son and I had looked at hotels. Some in Rice Lake. This one came up for sale and we liked it,” Jeff said.
They dropped the affiliation with America’s Best Value Inn and are now an independent operation. They’ve been working on making improvements like new carpeting, new pool furniture and painting. And they’re increasing their ratings across hospitality websites. They are about as high as they can go now, Jeff said.
It’s a family affair, with Michelle as the general manager and everyone helping out as well. “We’re enjoying it,” Jeff said.
The pool and hot tub is open for daily swimming for $5 per person. The pool and a party room can also be rented for events.
“This is a place where we want guests to feel at home, and I think they are feeling that way,” Michelle said.
Northwoods Best Inn can be reached at (715) 924-4888.
