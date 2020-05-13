Outbreaks of COVID-19 at major meatpacking plants in the United States have had a direct effect on three locally owned retailers, according to representatives of Almena Meat Co., Frisinger’s Distributing, Barron, and Brion’s Smokehouse Deli, Cameron.
Prices are skyrocketing along with reduced supply and increased demand, the local sources said. And while it’s sometimes difficult to obtain certain cuts marketed by the major companies, interruptions in the supply chain have also boosted local business, they added.
Gregg Brion, co-owner of Brion’s Smokehouse Deli, Cameron, said Tuesday, May 12, that the meat shortage began to affect him when supply companies began to allocate deliveries to his store and others, in order to keep everyone supplied with at least some meat.
The results: demand and prices soared.
“Two months ago, I was selling ground chuck for $3.99 a pound and paying $1.89 to the supplier,” he said. Today, the wholesale price is $6.35. We’re pulling our hair out. After I buy the meat, I’ve got to grind, mix, wrap it and put it on trays. There has got to be some kind of markup for that.”
Brion said he’s seen prices as high as $10.98 a pound for chuck roast and $20 for ribeye steak.
Brion said he’s heard stories about other retailers who aren’t getting the amount of meat they ordered. With major meatpacking plants just starting to reopen after quarantine, he said, that’s a situation that’s likely to continue.
“It wouldn’t be so bad except so many people are hoarding meat,” Brion said. “I’ve had customers tell me they’ve bought extra freezers and want enough meat to fill them up. I’ve been cutting meat for 35 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Tim and Joley Lohse, of Frisinger’s Distributing, said their business has “definitely been having problems with obtaining product.
“We have sought out additional suppliers in an effort to try and keep our shelves stocked, but even with that it has been difficult and the prices seem to reflect the high demand beyond our control,” the owners added.
“We continue to take measures to keep our employees and customers safe. We certainly are thankful that our customers are patient and understanding through all of this.”
Almena Meat Co. owners Brent and Jessica Bohn said it has been a big help to them that their company provides its own slaughtering service to local livestock producers.
“It’s a huge benefit and helps us greatly,” they said in an email sent Sunday, May 10.
While it’s hard to get prime cuts from the large packing houses, having its own slaughtering division allows Almena Meat “to keep costs down by slaughtering our own animals and bypassing the large processing plants completely.”
Almena Meat Company has 14 employees, seven who work full-time and another seven part-timers, the owners said. At present, the business is adding two more full-time positions in its processing department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.