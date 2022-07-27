A near-collision between a vehicle and a Barron County Sheriff’s patrol car has resulted in multiple charges against a Rice Lake man, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed July 18, 2022, identifies the defendant as Shaine W. Nelson, 36, 2067 17 1/4 Ave., Rice Lake.
He was identified as the driver of a car that nearly collided with the squad car shortly before 12:30 p.m. July 17 at the intersection of County Hwy. O and U.S. Hwy. 8 near Cameron.
The arresting officer said he was northbound on Hwy. O and had stopped at the intersection when a westbound vehicle made a left turn off U.S. Hwy. 8 and nearly hit his squad before heading south on Hwy. O.
The deputy gave chase and later stopped the vehicle near Hwy. O and 12th Avenue. The defendant allegedly smelled of alcohol and, later, allegedly declined to take a field sobriety test.
He was given a preliminary breath test that registered .31, nearly four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication. The officer later took the defendant to Barron Hospital for a blood test.
A records check shows Nelson had two prior drunk driving convictions at the time, dating back to 2007. He is also a defendant two other open cases. One of them was a Washburn County drunk driving case. The defendant was also free on bond in connection with an unrelated Barron County felony child neglect charge.
The complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, third offense, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping.
He is scheduled to appear Sept. 20 in connection with both Barron County cases, court records said.
