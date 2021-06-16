A Ridgeland man suffered undisclosed injuries Sunday morning, June 6, 2021, when he was struck by a falling tree in a rural location outside the village of Ridgeland, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Dunn County, sheriff’s deputies and several emergency responders were paged to N14240 490th St. in the town of Wilson, west of Ridgeland, shortly before 9 a.m. June 6.
One of the deputies reported that the victim, Richard Pierce, was injured while he and other individuals were to remove some large pine trees at a residence.
The victim told the deputy that he was acting as “middleman” with a group of people who were using a skid steer and rope to pull down one of the trees.
The tree fell farther than (the victim) expected, and when he tried to get out of the way, he tripped on a tree root. The falling tree landed on his hip, the report said.
Information on the victim’s condition wasn’t available by press time Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
