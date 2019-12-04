Thanks to the use of its “rainy day fund,” a hike in wastewater rates, and more than three quarters of a million dollars in grant money from the state of Wisconsin, the village of Almena will add two important pieces of infrastructure during the 2020 budget year.
In an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Village President Greg Rayment and Village Clerk Kim Bauer talked about the changes that Almena residents will see in their community next year.
They said the Village Board agreed earlier in 2019 to use more than $120,000 in village funds to replace the Almena Post Office, much of which was destroyed in an arson fire a year ago.
Bauer said the money for the Post Office “comes from the (village’s) unassigned cash reserves.
“Over time, through lease payments from Postal Service, we expect to replenish that amount,” she said. “We compared that income to what our (current investments) are making and it is very similar.”
Under an agreement with the village, the Postal Service will pay $8,800 per year to use the new building, which is now under construction just west of the Almena Village Hall.”
Rayment said the new building will be turned over to the Postal Service in March 2020.
“It will be their responsibility to finish the inside of the building,” he said.
Berghammer Construction, of Clayton, finished the concrete foundation for the new Post Office during October and early November. The building will be warmed by an electric hot water heating system installed in the foundation, Rayment added.
At 900 square feet, the new building will be more than twice the size of the one that burned.
As it moves into next year’s construction season, the village is also anticipating a $2.2 million upgrade in its wastewater treatment plant. The facility is located east of the village and discharges into the Hay River.
“By the time it’s done, it could be higher – something like $2.5 million to $2.6 million,” Rayment said.
Bidding is expected to begin in January, and the Village Board plans to hire a contractor by the end of next month, he added.
With all of the improvements in the wastewater plant – including new electrical equipment – the village can expect a savings of up to $3,000 per month in electrical fees after the work is done, Rayment said.
Helping to finance the project is a $780,000 “Clean Water Fund” grant from the state of Wisconsin. It will not need to be repaid.
Wastewater plant users will finance the rest with increased discharge fees.
Bauer said the average residential user now pays $192 per year in wastewater treatment fees, and can expect to pay $377 next year, an annual increase $185 or about $15.50 per month.
Village election -- The candidate filing period has begun for the Almena Village Board’s next general election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
On Nov. 14, Bauer gave official notification that the election will fill three trustee seats on the board, now occupied by Brent Bohn, Russell Mausolf and Kathy Rockow.
Bauer said she expects at least one of the three to file a notice of non-candidacy, but that is not yet official.
