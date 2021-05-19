“American Pickers” is heading back to Wisconsin to film this summer, and they are looking for people across the state who have unique items with interesting stories, according to a press release from the show.
AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel.
The show will be filming in the state again in July, a producer with the program stated in an email Tuesday, May 18.
The pickers only visit private collections, and they are not looking for stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public, the producer said.
A press release from the show stated, “If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.”
