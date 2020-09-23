Three individuals are facing charges after being caught using a crossbow to hunt deer out of season from the window of a moving vehicle, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the 900 block of Fifth Street, town of Turtle Lake. The location is about three miles west of the unincorporated village of Arland.
According to dispatch logs, a woman called 911 to report her husband caught someone poaching deer. A dispatcher spoke with the landowner, who provided the names of three individuals whom he said were involved in the incident.
The landowner said one of the three “was shooting a crossbow from the window of a vehicle he was driving.”
The incident was reported to the Department of Natural Resources. A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy was asked to stop at the scene, identify the three individuals and take photos of the crossbow and serial number.
Formal charges against the three suspects were pending as of press time Tuesday, Sept. 22.
