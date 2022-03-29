Herbert Arthur Hanson

Herbert A. Hanson, 78, passed away at his farm in Cameron, Wis., on Saturday, March 13, 2022, surrounded by family.
Herbert was born Jan. 28, 1944, at Rice Lake to Howard O. and Merlyn (Amundson) Hanson. Herbert worked his entire life as a farmer and livestock dealer.
He enjoyed going up north to his cabin and fishing. He also enjoyed listening to old time country and bluegrass music. For many years, he enjoyed playing his guitar with friends and family, especially his youngest brother, Randy.
Herbert also enjoyed attending sales at the Equity sales barn in Barron. Herbert and his wife, Sandy, also enjoyed traveling together and going to Arizona in the winter.
Surviving are stepchildren Scott Bolin and Noelle Bolin; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren whom he loved like they were his own; brothers Mervin (Patricia), Bradley (LeaAnn) and Randy; sisters Sharon (Douglas) Loyas and Betty (John) Tschernach; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Herbert was preceded in death by his wife Sandy (Myra) Hanson; stepsons Cory Bolin and Tom Bolin; his parents; and a sister Sandra (Hanson) Russell.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Enchanted Barn, Hillsdale.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
