David L. Keach, 85, passed away suddenly at home Thursday, July 7, 2022, after an extensive heart surgery one week earlier.
He was born Feb. 20, 1937, to Howard and Velma (Thorpe) Keach at Ladysmith, Wis. Dave grew up in Hawkins as an only child.
He graduated from high school and married Shirley Karis on July 7, 1964. Dave and Shirley raised two boys born to their marriage. They later divorced.
Dave met Jan Holmstrom and the two hit it off! They were married on Aug. 3, 1991, at Dobie. Little did Dave know that along with Jan, came five grown children and four with spouses. His family greatly expanded!
Dave and Jan both came from farming backgrounds, and loved to plant and tend their large gardens. They both enjoyed fresh homegrown vegetables and shared with many, along with canning and preserving.
As well as owning and operating his own farm, Dave also had various jobs after his farming days. He was an assistant farm manager for a Jerome turkey farm approximately five years, drove a medical transport van, Meals on Wheels, and lastly, worked at Menards. At age 80, Dave decided to “officially retire.”
Along with gardening, Dave had several hobbies. For many years he and Jan camped and fished on weekends “up north” with their camping group. They always had a Friday night fish fry when they were “up north.” Dave did a little wood crafting in his spare time.
He also spent hours cracking black walnuts from their tree in the yard and donating the walnuts to the Barron St. Joseph’s Church Christmas Bazaar.
Dave loved the socializing and camaraderie with visiting Ruby’s Food Distribution on Saturday mornings. He would bring food back to share with others and the whole family. He was known for his Saturday morning early rising to get the bread dough going for Jan’s famous cinnamon rolls.
Surviving are his wife Jan; sons Scott of Lenexa, Kan., and Chris (Sierra) of Ladysmith; stepchildren Debby (Roger) Gardner, Danny (Linda) Holmstrom and Bonnie (Brian) Chermack, all of Barron, and Becky (Brad) Knutson of Dallas; grandchildren Caiti, Cooper, Caralie, Meghan, Khloe and Kylie; 11 step-grandchildren Ryan, Rheanna, Bethany, Kari, Holly, Raelene, Racquel, Ralicia, Brady, Stefanie and Laura; 17 great-grandchildren Ryker, Ellie, Liam, Nathaniel, Noah, Abbie, Riley, Reece, Reid, Easton, Emmitt, Evan, Retta, Rolly, Romaine Daniel, Cleo, Ellie Grace and three more on the way; as well as cousins and relatives.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson Ronnie Holmstrom; brothers-in-law Bernard Penzkover and Richard Featherly; and a sister-in-law Barbara Featherly.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron, with visitation two hours prior. Father Ed Anderson will officiate, with Father Chandra in attendance. Lunch will follow immediately at the church.
Burial will be held on a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
