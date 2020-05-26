Richard M. Hays, 58, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Eau Claire.
He was born Oct. 14, 1961, in Eau Claire to Verner and Dorothy Hays. Richard was raised in Elk Mound, where he graduated and lived until his late 20s. He then moved to Rice Lake.
Richard met and married Donna Barron and the couple had one son, Anthony.
Richard enjoyed NASCAR, his dog Carli and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his son Anthony, two grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters, and many other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.
Visitation was held on Thursday, May 21, from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake. A private family burial was held Friday at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
