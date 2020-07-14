John William Graf

John W. Graf, 88, Cameron, Wis., died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 13, 1931, at La Crosse to Joseph and Mary (Horihen) Graf. He grew up in Caledonia, Minn., where his father owned the local feed mill. Before John’s senior year, the Grafs moved to Amboy, Minn., which he considered his hometown.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and served during the Korean War as a B-29 and B-47 mechanic in the Strategic Air Command. After four years of service, he returned home to work in the canning factory before entering vocational school at La Crosse to learn cabinetry. His instructors informed him he was in the wrong place – he should not be taking classes; he should be teaching them.
At the tender age of 27, John enrolled at Stout State College, Menomonie, in industrial arts education. While at Stout, he met his life partner, Judith Popko, at the Newman Center. John and Judy married Oct. 26, 1963.
While teaching at Muskego, John learned of an opportunity at a small, developing vocational school at Rice Lake. Starting as a drafting instructor, he eventually became their trades and industry supervisor, and ultimately retired from what is now Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
John and Judy made their home at Cameron where they raised six children. He ensured those kids would have “cultural experiences” and provided a wide range of opportunities. At different parenting stages, he camped, fished, played cards and gardened. At every stage, he golfed – and longed to be on the links in his final days.
John used his cabinet making skills throughout, building furniture and other useful items. His children cherish these pieces, but even more, they treasure the letters and birthday card messages he wrote. John valued his Air Force service and spoke often of his experience.
An American Legion member, he served in the Pieper-Marsh Honor Guard. Through the encouragement of his grandson, John applied for and was accepted to a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight with his son, a fellow USAF veteran, at his side. The experience so moved him that he was rarely seen without his Korea hat and Honor Flight jacket.
Surviving are children Cathy Graf of Maple Grove, Minn., Mary Beth (Kirk) Howatt of Argusville, N.D., David of Cameron, Carol (Jason) Hoopman of Anoka, Minn., Barbara (Nathan) Hartzell of Vail, Ariz., and Jennifer (Kenny) Mitchell of Port Washington; grandchildren Alexandra, Zachary, and Kylie Howatt, Isabelle Hoopman, Lauren and Claire Hartzell, and Max, Brooke and Samantha Mitchell; a sister Rose Ellen Jacobus of East Wenatchee, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by Judy; his parents; a sister Marita; and brothers Martin, Robert and Donald.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, from St. Peter Catholic Church, Cameron, with Father Balaraju Polisetty officiating. Interment followed at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to Mass at the church. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday from the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. or Hospice of Marshfield Clinic.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.