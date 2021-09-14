Floyd K. Keast, 78, Cameron, Wis., died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 21, 1943, to Earl and Mildred (Nelson) Keast at Story City, Iowa. The family moved to Shell Lake in 1958 and Floyd graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1962.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam and later Germany until retiring in 1982 with 20 years of service. Floyd then moved back to the Barron County area and worked for Jerome Foods, Barron, until his retirement.
He resided at Cook’s Trailer Park in Cameron for the past 20 years.
Surviving are a brother Bruce (Lynn) Erickson of St. Croix Falls; a sister Karen Mickelson of Hugo, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Floyd was preceded in death by his father, his mother Mildred (Herbert) Erickson, a stepsister Betty Maland, and a stepbrother Bob Maland.
Interment with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
