Phyllis M. French, 92, Rice Lake, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.
She was born June 30, 1927, at Milwaukee to Peter and Mary (O’Neil) Lee. She moved to Dunn County in 1928 and attended Plainview Grade School, a state graduated school with two teachers.
Phyllis and her brother, Carrol, played piano duets and won many prizes at the Dunn County Fair. She sang in the high school choir and also played piano. After graduating from Colfax High School in 1945, she went to work at the Ridgeland Farmers Union, working there for seven years. She lived with Mrs. Dr. Hayes in Ridgeland during the week.
Phyllis married Victor French on June 20, 1952, after which she moved to Barron in 1952 with Victor. She worked at Lampert Yards, Barron, until Deb was born. She later worked for Federated Co-op and then started working for the Bank of Barron from 1964 until 1984, when she retired.
During retirement, she did a lot of volunteer work at Barron Memorial Medical Center and was president of the Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving are children Debbie (Brian) Heldt of Harleysville, Pa., and Jeff (Pam) of Barron; grandchildren Charissa (Eric) Fine, David (Erika) Heldt, Peter (Shareen) Heldt, Jeff Jr. (Darla) French and Tim (Kristi) French; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson Andrew Heldt, and a brother Carrol Lee.
A private funeral service will be held at this time. For further service information, visit calvarybaptistbarronchurch.com or Facebook: Calvary Baptist Church.
In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
