Clementine Emma McManus (Kuhrt), 90, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Rice Lake Medical Center with family and friends by her side.
She was born March 15, 1929, to Charles and Marcia (Shearer) Kuhrt at Cumberland. She married Edward Burton McManus on Aug. 6, 1947. They made their residence in Cumberland, Dallas and Barron, Wis., Fort Smith and Van Buren, Ark., Las Cruces, N.M., and then back to Barron.
Clementine was a joyful, loving person who touched the hearts of everyone around her with her laughter and smile. She was a very talented person, showing aptitude in drawing, painting, ceramics, crocheting, knitting, farming her garden, as well as raising five children and taking care of her mother in her mother’s later years.
Surviving are children Diana (Robert) Jarnutowski, Carol (Jim) Anton, Dona (Crystal) Lopes, Edward C. (Valerie) McManus and Aubry (Tina) McManus; an “adopted” daughter Debbie (Mike) Kuhrt; a stepson William (Suann) McManus; grandchildren Sean (Cheryl) Anaya, Paul (Christa) Hendricks, Brandi (Ren) Howard, Christopher (Katie) Lopes, Sativa McManus, Matthew McManus, Laura (Ric) Hernandez, Stephen McManus, Rachel McManus, and Molly and Marcus McManus; great-grandchildren Kendall, Mikale, Teegan and Cerise Anaya, Everett, Wyatt, August and Cora Hendricks, Zoe Hern, Evelyn, Lavender, Brystol and Piper Ross, Erin and Isla McManus, and Amber and Miya Hernandez; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Clementine was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; grandchildren Adrian Anaya and David Anton; brothers Dwight, Darwin, Elroy and Russell Kuhrt; as well as sisters Idella Gherke, Adeline Brayette, Beatrice Blivens and Ramona Snyder.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, from Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Quinten Buechner officiating and interment at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
