Jerome M. Sobolewski, Sr., "Pops, Papa Coot," 84, Barron, Wis., formerly of Iron Mountain, Mich., passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Golden Age Manor, Amery.
Jerome was born to Bruno and Romanda (Kawvalkoski) Sobolewski at Grandview Hospital, Ironwood, Mich., on March 6, 1937. He graduated from L.L. Wright High School in 1955, then served his country with the U.S. Army, earning an honorary discharge in 1962.
He worked many years for White Pine Copper and then joined Laborer Local 1329 as an explosives engineer until his retirement.
Surviving are his children Jerry (Deborah), Bruce (Robin), Doug (Heidi) and Tanya Obremski; a sister Hellen Graykoski; as well as many grand and great-grandchildren.
Jerome was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Sharon (Waterman) Sobolewski; and a son, Don.
Per his wishes, Jerome will be cremated and no formal services are planned.
Skinner Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at skinnerfh.com.
