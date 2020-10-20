Betty J. Byrnes, 94, Barron, Wis., formerly of Cameron, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron.
She was born June 21, 1926, to Samuel and Lillian (Heacox) McKeever at Beldenville. The family later moved to Barron, where she was raised and attended school.
On Dec. 8, 1943, she married Kenneth Byrnes at Barron. The couple made their home in Cameron for many years.
Betty was an avid sports fan and never missed an event her boys were playing in. She was also a Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed bowling. She loved doing crafts and sewing, dancing, fishing and was a wonderful cook. She had a quick wit and especially loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are her children Dan (Kathy) of Bloomer, Patrick (Jane) of Kalispell, Mont., Peggy (Gaylord) Burdick of Loves Park, Ill., Connie (Mike) Losey of Chetek, Kari Cunningham (Brian McFaul) of New Auburn and Darcey (Rob) Aumann of Canton; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Dec. 4, 1978; a son Mitchell; and a grandson Rory Byrnes.
Private family services with interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, will be held.
A public visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron. Everyone is invited to a luncheon at the Cameron House at 12:00 noon Thursday, Oct. 22.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
