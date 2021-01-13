Francis “Frank” H. Richter, 85, Cameron, Wis., died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born April 11, 1935, to Bernard and Mary (Willger) Richter at Rice Lake. Frank was raised and attended school in the Haugen area. Following grade school, he farmed with his father on the family farm.
In 1954, he entered the U.S. Air Force and served for four years.
On Nov. 8, 1958, he married Shirley Frisinger at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen. In January of 1959, he entered the U.S. Navy, where he served 16 years until retiring.
In 1974, the family moved to Hudson, where they resided for about three and a half years. In 1978, they moved to Cameron. Frank then went to work for the Village of Cameron and later the City of Barron as their wastewater treatment operator until his retirement.
In his free time, he loved woodworking, scrolling and was generally busy in his wood shop every day. He also had a deep love for his church and his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 62 years, are sons Norman (Mandy) of Rice Lake and Bruce (Ann) of Cameron; a daughter Michelle Richter (Jim Braden) of Chetek; grandchildren Courtney Meyer, Tyler Richter, Amber and Autum Braden, and Dillon, Ben, Nick and Matt Richter; great-grandchildren Katrina and Ethan Meyer, and MaKhia and Landon Richter; sisters Max Marshall of Haugen and Irene Flach of Rice Lake; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson Andrew Braden; sisters Frieda Buchman, Bernice Demers, Marie Barbacovi and Veronica Jilek; and brothers Lawrence, Sylvester and Lewie.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, from St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron, with Father Balaraju Polisetty officiating and interment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Rice Lake. Visitation was held 9-11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, handled arrangements.
