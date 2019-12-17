Lovina Theresa Knutson

Lovina T. Knutson, 96, was called home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She died at Pioneer Nursing Care and Rehab, Prairie Farm, following a short illness.
She was born July 22, 1923, at Almena to William and Kathryn (Naser) Effertz. She was one of 12 children.
On March 13, 1943, she married Arthur Knutson at Oklahoma. They farmed and raised five daughters.
Lovina had a smile and a laugh that would light up a room. She was a natural homemaker, and no matter where she lived, she made it home. Her pride and joy were always her children, grandchildren and great (great) grandchildren.
She never tired of being with her family. She loved to dance, and play the accordion and piano. She lived life on her own terms. Her favorite line when she thought we were trying to tell her what to do was, “I am the Mom.”
She used to express some regret, as she never had the opportunity to attend school to graduation, but she knew and taught us all many life lessons you would never learn in school. She valued her Catholic religion and made sure we had that as a basis to live our lives on.
Surviving are daughters Judith Greenwold of Menomonie, Beverly Kisling of Grand Junction, Colo., Bernadine Schmidt of Turtle Lake and Pauline Knutson of Ridgeland; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother Richard Effertz of Montana; a sister Pasty Hendricks of Tomah; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lovina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter Helen Borgen; sisters Margaret and Elaine; and brothers Lawrence, Jerome, Edward, Andrew, James, John and Paul.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron, with Father Bala Policetty officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
