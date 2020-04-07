Ryan Michael Thorp

Ryan M. Thorp, 41, Hayward, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
He was born April 25, 1978, at Rice Lake. He was raised in Rice Lake, New Glarus and Barron, graduating from Barron High School in 1996. The lessons of honesty and hard work instilled in him by his parents and Grandpa Raymond would serve him well in life.
Ryan went to work for Shirriff Construction of Hayward. Ryan worked there as a carpenter for over 20 years. His boss, Bill, and the crew became like a second family to Ryan.
Ryan’s favorite thing was being a dad. He was blessed with his daughter Ashlea in 1996. He married Melissa DeWitt on June 12, 2008, at Hayward. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters: Summer, Elise and Emily.
Ryan loved spending time with his family in the Northwoods. Days walking down dirt roads collecting agates or hiking the trails at Copper Falls were time well spent making memories with his girls. Hunting, fishing, camping, ice skating and four-wheeling were all family events. Ryan also loved pumpkin carving, reading books, raising chickens, and playing catch with his girls and the family dog Max.
No matter where the girls were, Ryan always called at 7:30 p.m. to let them know he loved them and to say good night. Ryan will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Ashlea (Alex) Laury of Austin, Minn., and Summer, Elise and Emily Thorp, all of Hayward; his mother Susan Thorp (Ed Kuenzi) of Monticello; his father William of Brooklyn, Wis.; a stepsister Jennifer Niffenegger of Monticello; as well as several aunts and uncles, cousins, and a long list of friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A gathering celebrating Ryan’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
If you remember anything about me after I leave this world, remember that I loved fully, even when it was foolish. That I cared, even when it was unwanted. When my body is gone remember my heart. Until we meet again…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.