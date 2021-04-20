Floyd A. Van Natta, Jr., 86, Barron, Wis., passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Barron Care and Rehab.
He was born June 2, 1934, at Platteville, the son of Floyd Sr. and Clara (Rice) Van Natta. He attended a one-room country school and graduated from 8th grade at Platteville State Teachers Training School. He graduated from Platteville High School and subsequently from Platteville State College with a BS degree in biological science in 1956.
He married Betty Beyer at the Little Brown Church in The Vale on Nov. 17, 1956. They moved to Grafton in 1958, where he worked at Fromm Laboratories as a lab technologist. Starting in 1961, he worked for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture as a microbiologist at the Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Madison. He moved the family to Barron in 1964 and worked as a senior microbiologist at the Regional Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory until he retired in 1990 with approximately 30 years of state service.
Floyd and Betty bought the United Farm Real Estate Agency in 1982 and operated the business until retiring in 1997. Floyd was employed at the Barron Rolling Oaks Golf Course for a number of years as a seasonal employee.
Both Floyd and Betty became involved in the Scouting program in 1965 and were involved in Cub Scouting for several years, and later in Boy Scouts. He became scoutmaster and was honored with the Silver Beaver Award in 1976. Their three sons – Randy, Rod and Steve, all earned the Eagle Scout Award, of which their parents were very proud.
Floyd became a member of the Barron Kiwanis Club in 1982 and served as president from 1995-1996, also serving in several other capacities. He was a member of the Barron City Council for approximately 10 years, from 1997 until 2007.
He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports. He enjoyed watching wrestling and track, reading, golfing and was enthusiastic about family genealogy. He golfed Pine Crest Golf Course for years and Rolling Oaks, where he played Men’s Night League and tournaments for several years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Randal (Kari) of Wausau, Rodney (Jean) of Hartland and Steve (Carol Potter) of Owatonna, Minn.; grandchildren Bethany, Kaia, Zachary, Samuel, Skylar, Eric and Sarah; as well as two nieces and a nephew.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
