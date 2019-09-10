Joaune Betty Hoffman

Joaune B. Hoffman, 83, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland.
She was born Nov. 21, 1935, at Turtle Lake to Wilfred and June (Minnick) Rivard. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1954.
She was married at Barron on Feb. 16, 1957, to Vernon Hoffman, who preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2010.
Joaune loved to travel, enjoyed camping, knitting and crocheting, cake decorating, and making French toast for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She took her job of being known as Grandma Jo with great honor. Joaune enjoyed every moment she was able to be a part of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives, whether it be making blankets, going to games and school events, or simply giving huge hugs.
Surviving are sons Jeff (Diane) of Turtle Lake and Kevin (Sandy) of Almena; daughters Deborah (Victor) Yeager of Boyd, Roxane (Thomas) Lambrecht of Almena and Lori (Tim) Moriak of Turtle Lake; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; siblings Karen Austinson, Lyle Rivard and Terry Rivard; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Joaune was preceded in death by her husband; sons Steven (Kristin) and James; and her parents.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, from St. Ann Catholic Church, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at St. Ann Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gregory Lambrecht, Justin Hoffman, Bryan Yeager, Collin Hoffman and Nathan Roemhild.
Honorary pallbearers were Angela Zbaracki, Kristen Moen, Amanda Kohler, Nicole Woehrmann, Tammy Didion, Jamie Lehmann, Tiffany Merriman, Kari Shakal, Samantha Nelson, Mindy Anderson, Amber Rhodes and Abby Wellens.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
