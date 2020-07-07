Glen Edward Herrlinger

Glen E. Herrlinger, rural Almena, Wis., passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his son's home near Boyceville, where he lived for the last several months.
He was born July 16, 1929, to Edward and Laura (Vosberg) Herrlinger on a farm near Dovray, Minn. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1947, then from the University of Minnesota Agricultural School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country in Korea.
On June 16, 1956, he and Marion Stuber were married. They made their home on a dairy farm near Farwell, Minn. They later moved to a smaller dairy farm near Cumberland.
Glen started a small business making doormats from old motorcycle tires, which he sold at craft and threshing shows. He enjoyed chatting with his customers at threshing shows, gardening, playing baseball, and a good game of pool and cup of coffee with his veteran buddies.
Glen loved the Lord and His word.
Surviving are children Julie (Alan) Saltee of Canby, Minn., William (Cathy) of Boyceville, Mary Herrlinger (Charlie Annis) of Cumberland and Joel of Alexandria, Minn.; grandchildren Melissa, Jaclyn and Rebecca Saltee, Andrea, Justin, Mathew, Laurissa, Naomi, Miranda and Allison Herrlinger, and Lindsey, Scott, Shannon and Joanna Neby; great-grandchildren Leana, Ethan and Jamison Maendel, Hailey, Morgan and Emma Keller, and Thomas Otto.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; wife; and a great-grandson (stillbirth) Hudson Maendel. Blessed be his memory.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, from Calvary Baptist Church, Barron, with Pastor John Terpstra officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, and an hour prior to services. A private burial will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, rural Spooner, later that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.