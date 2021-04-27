Mary Kathryn Harris

Mary K. (Farrington) Harris, 81, Mondovi, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Home Place in Mondovi.
She was born in Sisseton, S.D., on June 22, 1939, to Robert G. and Margret I. (Berger) Farrington. Mary’s family later moved to Seattle, Wash., where she graduated from Immaculate High School.
Mary met Charles A. Harris, a musician in the U.S. Navy, at a USO dance in Washington. They later married on April 14, 1960, in Idaho. They celebrated 61 years together and raised six children.
After Charles’ retirement from the Navy in 1983, they moved from Alameda, Calif., to Rice Lake and later to Barron in the early 1990s.
Mary loved painting pictures, singing and dancing, traveling, and after moving to Barron, was a volunteer at Daybreak for many years until becoming a participant herself. After moving to Home Place of Mondovi, she impressed everyone so much with the songs she knew and her love and enthusiasm for singing, that a weekly “singing with Mary” was incorporated into their calendar.
Surviving are her husband of Hilo, Hawaii; children Charles “CB” R. Harris of Portland, Ore., Margaret (David) Mallia of San Lorenzo, Calif., Hilda (Craig) Just of Cumberland, Anthony (Fronda) Harris of Hilo, Patrick (Dorene) of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Kathryn (James) Dennis of Barron; 27 grandchildren and their spouses; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister Patty Carlisle of Washington; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Joanne Bedford; and brothers Frank, Robert and William.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, with Father Bala Policetty officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
