Elsie June Splett

Elsie J. Splett was born June 28, 1929, to Adolph and Lydia (Schoenborn) Miller in Flint, Mich. She was baptized on Aug. 9, 1930, and confirmed on April 18, 1943. She grew up amidst Guernsey cows grazing timothy meadows on the Miller farm near Medford, Wis. She died on June 29, 2021, at 92.
Elsie graduated valedictorian from Medford High School in 1947, but we never really knew what her dreams were.
She married Leonard Splett, from Almena, on April 17, 1949. They were a lifelong farming family. Elsie was as agile at raking hay as feeding the haying crew. We’d like to see her life through a Norman Rockwell lens, and we’d always wanted to think she was happy. That probably wasn’t her life.
She was a testament of the farmwomen corps. They belonged to an era – born in the depression, served the home mission of WWII, stayed unsung during the go-grow 70s of farming, and stood shoulder-to-shoulder during the dying of family farms in the 80s. They were steady, sturdy, guarded farmwomen.
Patches on patches on work pants, and patchwork quilts for kids, grandkids and children in foreign lands was her practical artwork. In the Lutheran church basements of Zion in Turtle Lake, and later, Salem in Barron, she prepared church meals, and later she hovered over young ladies preparing church meals. As diligently, she prepared Sunday worship bulletins at Zion, and taught the church children stories from the Bible. She was strong in faith, but we didn’t know her favorite hymn or Bible verse.
Dementia erased each day, but memories survived.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children David (Barbara), Nate (Becky), Rachel (Bruce) Stafne and Kevin (Kathy); grandchildren Matthew (Joni) Splett, Brianne (Logan) Anderson, Kaela (Jake) Sacquitne, Brice (Alyssa) Stafne, Molly (Matt) Jaschen and Kelton Splett; great-grandchildren Amelia, Mallory and Clayton Anderson, Grayden and Audrey Splett, and Caleb Jaschen; a brother-in-law Elmer (Karen) Splett; nieces and nephews; and also, Sam and Nancy Nelson.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Edna Liske, and an infant brother.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, from Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, with Pastor Greg Becker officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.