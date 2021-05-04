Gerald D. “Jerry” Loken, Sr., 85, Chetek, Wis., formerly of Turtle Lake, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 26, 1936, to Arthur and Lucille (Doose) Loken at Minneapolis, Minn., where he was raised and attended school. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1957.
On May 10, 1959, he married Elaine O’Flanagan. Jerry was a truck driver for a few years until going into the bar business. He managed several bars throughout the years in Maple Lake, Minn., and Gonvick, Minn., until purchasing his own business, the Lone Pine Saloon, Mondovi.
Most recently, he owned and operated the Trails End Saloon, Turtle Lake, until his retirement. He was also a member of the Barron County Tavern League.
Jerry enjoyed fishing and visiting with friends over a few cocktails.
Surviving are sons Gerald “Jay," Jr. of Chetek, Jeffrey (Diane) of Turtle Lake and Bradley of Barron; grandchildren Tabitha, Derek and Nicole; two great-grandchildren; a sister Judy Ecklund of Minneapolis; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife on Jan. 21, 2013; and siblings Betty, Jim, Shirley and Jackie.
A celebration of life will be held 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Town of Dallas, with Rev. Ralph Marquardt officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.