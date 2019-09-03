Eugene “Gene” Harvey Knowlton

Eugene “Gene” H. Knowlton, 80, Chetek, Wis., passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Our House Memory Care, Rice Lake.
He was born Aug. 3, 1939, at Barron, the son of Verna (Huset) and Harvey Knowlton. Gene graduated from Chetek High School.
He worked as a milk hauler from 1958-1960, dairy farmer in Cumberland from 1960-1972, with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department from 1967-1972, Reserve Officer’s Corp 1977-1983, as a police officer in Chetek from 1972-1977, then retiring from AMPI as a field representative from 1977-2001.
His other training involved UW–Extension for planning milking buildings and obtaining financing teamwork, working with competition, antibiotic testing, milk quality and salesmanship.
Gene was an avid musky fisherman. He loved shooting, hunting and waterskiing, and was a member of the Chetek Hydroflites.
Surviving are his wife Dianne (Kozel); children Joyce (Rick Rogers), Steven, Alan and James Knowlton; a grandson Brett; and a sister FloyAnn Lofthus.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, a son Robert, and a brother-in-law Barry Lofthus.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, from Chetek Lutheran Church, with Don Llewelyn officiating. Family and friends may gather an hour prior to services for a visitation.
Please join the family for a luncheon and continued fellowship in the church hall following the service. Gene will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery at 2 p.m., following the luncheon.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.