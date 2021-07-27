Donald F. Kurschner, 90, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away of old age at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, June 29, 2021, at Monroe Manor Assisted Living, Barron.
Donald was born Feb. 8, 1931, at Prairie Farm to Harold and Clara Kurschner. After graduating from high school, he worked as a cheese maker. He later went on to be a flight instructor pilot, carpenter and entrepreneur.
Surviving are his brothers Claire and John; a sister Nelda (Kurschner) Hales; children Clark Kurschner, Kim Kurschner and Scott Kurschner; and a grandson Cory Kucera.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Elaine (Solie) Kurschner, and a daughter Peggy Elaine (Kurschner) Kucera.
In accordance with Donald’s wishes, private family services were held.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, handled arrangements.
