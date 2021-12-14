Mildred "Millie" Bjugstad

Mildred "Millie" (Roen) Bjugstad, 88, Rice Lake, Wis., left this world peacefully to meet her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Woodstone Memory Care, Rice Lake.
Millie was born at home in rural Rice Lake on a very snowy Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1933, to Einar and Lydia Roen. Millie graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1950. After graduation, she worked at the Rice Lake Grocery Company for several years.
Millie married Luddy Bjugstad on May 31, 1958. In all they did, they worked together, whether farming, singing duets or raising their children. Her home was a place where all were welcomed with coffee, baking and wonderful meals, where many guests became family.
Surviving are children Philip (Patty) of Bartlesville, Okla., Marcia (Leland) Sheneberger of Long Prairie, Minn., and Darren (Shelley) of Barron; grandchildren Keturah (Daniel) Lucas, Cameron Bjugstad, Nathan (Heather) Sheneberger, Joel Sheneberger, Barton (Elizabeth) Bjugstad, Kimberly (Michael) Schieffer and Katie Bjugstad; a step-grandchild Nichole (Jesse); four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Olive (Robert) Weber and Ruth Shutter; as well as several special nieces and nephews.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Edward and Arnold; and a sister Lillian.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, from Maranatha Evangelical Free Church, Rice Lake, with Pastor Cody Kargus officiating and burial at First Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Barron. The service will be live streamed through Maranatha Evangelical Free Church.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
