Kathleen Ann Nelson

Kathleen A. Nelson, 62, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
She was born at Cumberland on Oct. 24, 1958, to Lester and Verna (Solum) Nelson.
After high school, Kathleen attended Pillsbury Baptist Bible College, Owatonna, Minn., and then worked at McCains, Rice Lake, for several years.
She returned to college at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and earned her BA in early childhood education. Kathleen had a lifelong love of children and worked at Little Bear Day Care and Lulu Bell Day Care. She often took care of her nieces and nephews, and the children of friends.
At her church, Cumberland Baptist, she served as the head of the Children's Ministry and Education for many years. She also served in the media ministry and on the recent call committee.
She was generous with her time and her home, always willing to help others in need. In an age where letter writing is disappearing, she maintained correspondence with her out-of-state aunts and uncles.
Surviving are siblings John (Lynn) Nelson of West Lafayette, Ind., Gisele (Steve) Driscoll of Clifton Forge, Va., Norm (Shelly) Nelson of Cumberland, Art (Sherri) Nelson of Rice Lake, Charles (DeAnn) Nelson of Cumberland and Lynette (Ken) Hanson of Savage, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, from Cumberland Baptist Church. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, and an hour prior to services at the church.
