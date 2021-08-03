Glenda Larone Hoglund

Glenda L. Hoglund, 70, Barron, Wis., died Sunday Aug. 1, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron.
She was born Jan. 10, 1951, at Crosby, Minn., to Albert and Evelyn (Erickson) Hoglund.
She worked at Barron County Developmental Services Inc. and later Ventures Unlimited, Cameron, for a number of years.
Glenda enjoyed passing time by working on puzzles, reading and watching game shows. Family Feud, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune were her favorites.
Glenda loved spending time with her dear family and friends.
Surviving are her siblings, additional family and many dear friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, with Pastor Frank Distad officiating and burial at Lakewood Cemetery, Deerwood, Minn.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.