Larry Allen Dietrich, 73, went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a long battle with "Lewy Body" Dementia at Providence Hospital, Hood River, Ore.
Larry was born May 28, 1947, to Henry and Helen (Pickelman) Dietrich on the family farm in Clayton, Wis. He attended the one-room Clover Leaf Grade School and graduated with long-time friend Bill Scribuer from Clayton High School. After graduation, he ventured out to Oregon, where his sister and brother-in-law, Dodie and Gerald Hatch, were living at that time.
The Dalles, Ore., is where Larry met the love of his life, Betty. They were married Sept. 27, 1969, at Faith Lutheran Church, The Dalles. In 1970, they moved to Almena and Larry worked for the Village of Almena and met his long-time friend Carl Kleinschmidt.
In 1976, after enough cold winters and two children, they returned to Oregon, where they spent the next 42 years at 1020 Dry Hollow Rd, The Dalles.
Larry worked for The Dalles City Wastewater Treatment facility for 35 years. While there, he met long-time friends Wil Keyser and Loren Delaney. Larry received many awards and commendations for his expertise work.
Larry's grandkids were his joy. He would always be at a game, practice, coaching, watching or just "there" for Jacob and Isaac, Maya, Jada and Brett. They never passed up a chance to be with Grandpa. They will always be his "Little Ones."
Larry enjoyed riding his Harley and shooting archery, and many stories around the campfire with nephew Deano Mausolf and young-ins Jerilee and Roger Mausolf.
In 2017, Larry suffered a stroke. In the past few years, moving back and forth to Wisconsin and The Dalles was to spend time with family and friends. Larry's son-in-law Doug Lafrenz was very helpful in providing respite care. Keli was always supportive.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 50 years, are children Keli (Doug) Lafrenz and Michael R. Dietrich; grandchildren Jacob and Isaac Lafrenz, and Maya, Jada and Brett Dietrich; a daughter-in-law Tabitha Dietrich; sisters Sharon (Jerry) Mausolf and Doreen "Dodie" (Gerald) Hatch; a brother Ronald (Sheila); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by all.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Roger, and a nephew Michael J. Hatch.
Larry always believed and often said, "We're only passing through this world. Forgive one another."
Larry will be brought home to Wisconsin, where he will be buried next to his parents at the Mount Hope Cemetery at Silver Creek Church, Clayton.
A celebration of life will be held after an early morning service on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the church.
Betty's current address is: 950 Pomona St., #202, The Dalles, OR 97058.
